Le ministre de l'Intérieur s'explique sur son voyage en Arabie Saoudite et sur les tensions avec Youssef Chahed

Tunisian nominated interior minister Lotfi Brahem (C) attends a parliamentary session ahead of a vote of confidence in the prime minister's reshuffled government, on September 11, 2017, in Tunis.Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on September 6, 2017 announced a major cabinet reshuffle, replacing the key ministers of interior and defence. Three of 11 new faces in the 27-member government served as ministers under the rule of president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthrown in Tunisia's | FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images