Un exilé russe retrouvé mort dans des circonstances inexpliquées à Londres

The Metropolitan Police's revolving sign their new headquarters at New Scotland Yard in Westminster, London. Scotland Yard (officially New Scotland Yard, though an Old Scotland Yard has never existed) is a metonym for the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, the territorial police force responsible for policing most of London. The Metropolitan Police Service employs around 31,000 officers plus about 13,000 police staff and 2,600 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).