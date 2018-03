Bosnie: Srebrenica honore Milorad Dodik, patron de l'entité serbe

Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, looks on during Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's official visit to Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 9, 2015. Bosnian Serbs organise celebrations of the Statehood Day of their half of Bosnia despite the constitutional court's ruling to change the date for the holiday which was found to discriminate against other ethnic groups because it is also celebrated as an Orthodox holiday. Serbian Prime Minister Vucic and Serbian Orthodox | Dado Ruvic / Reuters