Elections à Cuba: le début de la fin de l'ère Castro

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Havana Vieja neighbourhood in Havana, on November 26, 2017, during municipal elections.Cubans vote this Sunday in the first round of municipal elections that will mark a turning point in Cuban history. The polls will kick off a series of elections ending in February 2018 with the first top government generational change in 60 years -- the election of Raul Castro's replacement, who will, for the first time, be a post-revolutionary figure. / AFP PHO | YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images