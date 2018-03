Tourists swim under the jets inside a swimming pool in the Imperial Merhaba Hotel in Port el-Kantaoui, on the outskirts of Sousse south of the capital Tunis on April 21, 2017.The hotel at the resort of Port El Kantaoui near Sousse reopened this week, rebranded the 'Kantaoui Bay', after it remained closed for two years following an attack by a Tunisian gunman which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group. The gunman, Seifeddine Rezgui, shot dead 38 tourists -- including 30 Britons -- on June | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images