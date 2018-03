La production et le transport du Phosphate reprend progressivement, le Conseil des ministres s'en réjouit

A bulldozer works at a phosphate mines in Metlaoui, Tunisia April 6, 2012. Phosphate production at Tunisia's Metaloui partially resumed on Sunday and shipments restarted after protesters agreed to temporarily end their sit-in over job demands, the company said. Metaloui, which produces around 60 percent of Tunisia's phosphate output, has been closed by weeks of protests by local youths demanding employment and economic opportunities. Other plants in the south of the country have also been affect | Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters