A general view shows a shipping container area at the port of Halk al-Wad, in Tunis February 19, 2013. Economic disaster is by no means inevitable. New foreign direct investment jumped to 3.00 billion dinars in 2012 from 1.62 billion in 2011, partly because of privatisations, according to official data. Last year's total exceeded the 2.17 billion dinars recorded in 2010, before the revolution. The data shows that because of Tunisia's strengths, including its educated population and proximity to | Anis Mili / Reuters