1500 femmes participent pour la première fois à un marathon en Arabie Saoudite

This is the day we’ve waiting for. Today is a historic day in my hometown. Marathon AlAhsa is raising awareness of healthy lifestyle habits in the community. Thank you for the organizers. Thank you @Malekalmousa InshAllah next year I’ll be there. #الحسا_تركض https://t.co/IgRQse8DMe

— Baqer Jaber (@Baqer_Jaber) 3 mars 2018