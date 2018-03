Etats-Unis: un étudiant abat ses parents sur le campus d'une université

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - MARCH 02: Tyler Whipple, a Central Michigan University student, is interviewed by the media outside of Campbell Hall, where a shooting took place at Central Michigan University on March 2, 2018 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Two people were killed in an on-campus shooting at Central Michigan University. The University is on lockdown as the police search for the suspect, a 19-year-old man. (Photo by Rachel Woolf/Getty Images) | Rachel Woolf via Getty Images