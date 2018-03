Fishing boats are anchored at the Barbate port in Barbate, southern coast of Spain January 9, 2012.Hundreds of fishermen protested against the end of an EU-Morocco fishing agreement that allowed Spanish fishing boats to fish in Moroccan waters as of December 2011, reported local media. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo (SPAIN - Tags: MARITIME BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST) | Marcelo Del Pozo / Reuters