Au sud de la Tunisie, les derniers habitants des maisons troglodytiques (PHOTOS)

Au sud de la Tunisie, à Matmata, quelques familles tunisiennes vivent toujours dans des habitations troglodytiques. Derniers habitants de ces ksours ancestraux, aménagés dans la chaîne montagneuse de Djebel Dahar, ils refusent de lever le voile et abandonner les lieux, leur mode de vie et surtout, leurs traditions. La photographe Zohra Bensemra de Reuters est partie à leur rencontre. Images ...

Les habitations troglodytiques du Djebel Dahar sont creusées dans les flancs de la montagne, autour de puits. Ces ksours sont creusés longitudinalement, en étages, les pièces de l'étage inférieur servent habituellement de chambres (camour), de cuisine (matbakh), de bergerie pour les chèvres et d'étables.

Leur aménagement permet aux habitants de faire pénétrer la lumière dans les pièces souterraines tout en maintenant la fraicheur durant l'été, malgré de très fortes canicules.

Après des décennies de dépopulation rurale, certaines de ces habitations, vidées de leurs gens, commencent à tomber en ruines, explique Reuters. Quelques familles tunisiennes restent toujours dans ces ksours, pour perpétuer les traditions, pour ne pas laisser cet héritage se perdre ou, par manque de ressources, faute de pouvoir lever le voile.

Zohra Bensemra, photographe de l'agence Reuters, est allée à la rencontre de ces Tunisiens.

Elle a ainsi pu rencontrer Saliha, Mounija et Tayeb, qui refusent de partir, restés attachés aux lieux qui les ont vus grandir. Voici une sélection de photographies illustrant la vie souterraine de ces quelques familles tunisiennes.

A general view of troglodyte houses in Matmata, Tunisia, February 6, 2018.

Tunisian tourists watch as Saliha Mohamedi, 36, walks around her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 4, 2018. "I don't want to leave my house, it would be as if I was throwing my life and my traditions away," Saliha said.

Saliha Mohamedi, 36, sits with her children at their troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 4, 2018. "I don't want to leave my house, it would be as if I was throwing my life and my traditions away," Saliha said.

Samar, 18, and Latifa Ben Yahia, 38, (C) shell peas as their brother watches television at their troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 3, 2018.

A pair of shoes hang on the wall of a troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 4, 2018.

Mounjia, 60, serves brunch to her husband Tayeb, 76, at their troglodyte house in Matmata, Tunisia, February 6, 2018. "I don't want to leave my troglodyte house for a modern one, we could buy everything but not peace of mind".

A cat sits inside a troglodyte house in Matmata, Tunisia, February 6, 2018.

Mounjia, 60, poses for photograph in the kitchen of her troglodyte house in Matmata, Tunisia, February 6, 2018. "I don't want to leave my troglodyte house for a modern one, we could buy everything but not peace of mind," Mounjia said.

Tayeb, 76, sits inside his troglodyte home in Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. "Our home was open for tourists to visit, but now with the lack of tourists we don't earn anything. I don't want to leave my house, it's where I grew up," Tayeb said.

Mounjia, 60, weaves carpet at her troglodyte home in Matmata, Tunisia, February 6, 2018. "I don't want to leave my troglodyte house for a modern one, we could buy everything but not the peace of mind," Mounjia said.

Saliha Mohamedi, 36, grinds wheat at her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. "I don't want to leave my house, it would be as if I was throwing my life and my traditions away," Saliha said.

Saliha Mohamedi, 36, hangs washing at her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. "I don't want to leave my house, it would be as if I was throwing my life and my traditions away." Saliha said.

Mariem, 89, sits outside of her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 4, 2018.

Saliha Mohamedi, 36, fills a bowl from her water storage outside her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. "I don't want to leave my house, it would be as if I was throwing my life and my traditions away," Saliha said.