Member of Tunisia's secular Nidaa Tounes party, Mondher Belhaj Ali, arrives at a press conference to announce its withdrawal from the party, on November 4, 2015 at the National Assembly in Tunis. Rival ambitions, insults and accusations of violence have brought Tunisia's ruling party to the brink of collapse as the country struggles to lead the way towards a post-Arab Spring democracy. AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images) | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images