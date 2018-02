Les "robots compagnons" font leur show au Mobile Word Congress de Barcelone

A SoftBank Group Corp. Pepper humanoid robot stands on display during day two of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. At the wireless industry's biggest conference, more than 100,000 people are set to see the latest smartphones, artificial intelligence devices and autonomous drones exhibited by roughly 2,300 companies. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images