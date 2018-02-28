La première Dame de Turquie visite des établissements culturels et touristiques à Alger
La première Dame de la République de Turquie, Mme Emine Erdogan, a visité mardi à Alger, des établissements culturels et touristiques reflétant le riche et typique patrimoine algérien.
Accompagnée de la ministre de la Poste, des télécommunications, des Technologies et du Numérique, Houda Imane Faraoun, Mme Erdogan a entamé sa visite au Centre des soins psychologiques de Bentalha à Baraki, avant de se rendre au Mausolée de Sidi Abderrahmane, puis au musée national du Bardo et au jardin d’Essais du Hamma.
Au centre des soins psychologiques de Bentalha, relevant de la Fondation nationale pour la promotion de la santé et le développement de la recherche (FOREM), Mme Erdogan a rendu visite aux enfants orphelins et autistes et a longuement échangé avec eux, avant d'avoir des explications sur le programme de leur accompagnement psychologique et social.
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - FEBRUARY 27: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Erdogan (4th R) takes care and chats with kids during an opening ceremony of a preschool and a park belonging to FOREM Foundation, that were renovated by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and named after Emine Erdogan, in Algiers, Algeria on February 27, 2018. FOREM Foundation carries out rehabilitation and education activities for woman and children victims of violent. (Photo by Turkish Presidency / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Au niveau du mausolée de Sidi Abderrahmane Ethaalibi, situé dans la basse Casbah, elle a eu également droit à des précisions sur le parcours personnel et le legs de cette personnalité étroitement associée à la cité algéroise. En guise de souvenir de ce lieu chargé d'histoire, la première Dame de Turquie a été destinataire d'un précieux cadre en cuivre, ciselé par un des artisans de ce quartier.
Non loin de ce lieu, devant la mosquée Ketchoua, Mme Erdogan a pris des photos et a été saluée par une grande foule de citoyens.
Au musée national du Bardo, l'hôte de l'Algérie a arpenté les différents pavillons qui le composent tout en recevant les informations sur les objets et autres facettes de la vie quotidienne datant des périodes ayant caractérisé l'histoire lointaine du pays. Elle s’est montrée particulièrement "impressionnée" par la diversité et la richesse de ce patrimoine civilisationnel et culturel.
Achevant sa visite, la première Dame de Turquie s’est rendue au jardin d’Essais du Hamma où elle prit connaissance des innombrables espèces de plantes locales, de celles destinées à la phytothérapie dont dispose cet établissement à vocation botanique et scientifique.
La première Dame de Turquie se trouve à Alger dans le cadre de la visite officielle du président turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan en Algérie, à l’invitation du président de la République, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
