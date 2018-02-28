La première Dame de Turquie visite des établissements culturels et touristiques à Alger

ALGIERS, ALGERIA - FEBRUARY 27: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Erdogan (4th R) takes care and chats with kids during an opening ceremony of a preschool and a park belonging to FOREM Foundation, that were renovated by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and named after Emine Erdogan, in Algiers, Algeria on February 27, 2018. FOREM Foundation carries out rehabilitation and education activities for woman and children victims of violent. (Photo by Turkish Presidency / Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ALGIERS, ALGERIA - FEBRUARY 27: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Erdogan cuts a ribbon during an opening ceremony of a preschool and a park belonging to FOREM Foundation, that were renovated by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and named after Emine Erdogan, in Algiers, Algeria on February 27, 2018. FOREM Foundation carries out rehabilitation and education activities for woman and children victims of violent.

