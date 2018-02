La Chine fait le pari d'un "empereur Xi" présidentiable à vie

People walk past a poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping beside a street in Beijing on February 26, 2018.Xi Jinping's tightening grip on China had already earned the leader comparisons to Mao Zedong, but they came into even sharper focus after the party paved the way for him to assume the presidency indefinitely. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKER (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images) | GREG BAKER via Getty Images