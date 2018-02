Une nouvelle ligne maritime entre Oran et Barcelone ouverte

Passengers from the Algerian ferry 'Tariq Ibn Ziyad' wait onboard 15 December in Marseille, southern France, after their boat, en route to Algiers, returns to the French harbour, due to a bomb alert. The ferry belongs to 'Algerie ferries' company. Some 1.400 passengers wait to be evacuated. AFP PHOTO BORIS HORVAT. (Photo credit should read BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images) | BORIS HORVAT via Getty Images