Les jugements prononcés par la Cour de sûreté de l'État à l'encontre des dirigeants Ennahdha annulés par le tribunal administratif

Leader and founder of Ennahdha Islamist movement, Rached Ghannouchi (C), flanked by his general secretary Hamadi Jebali (R) and Ennahdha Assembly President Ali Laaraiedh (L), gives a press conference on October 19, 2011 in Ariana near Tunis. Tunisia's first post-revolution polls risk being rigged, the Islamist party leading opinion polls warned Wednesday, vowing a fresh uprising if vote was marred by fraud. 'There is a risk of the election results being manipulated,' Ennahda leader Rached Ghanno | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images