Attaque à la grenade contre l'ambassade des Etats-Unis au Monténégro

Police block off the area around the US Embassy in Montenegro's capital Podgorica on February 22, 2018.An unknown attacker blew themself up after throwing a suspected grenade into the embassy compound in Podgorica, the Montenegrin government said Thursday. 'In front of the @USEmbassyMNE building in #Podgorica, #Montenegro an unknown person committed suicide with an explosive device. Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device,' the official government account tweeted, adding that t | SAVO PRELEVIC via Getty Images