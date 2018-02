Vous détestez votre nez ? Cette femme vous apprend à l'aimer

Broke my nose when I was 9 y/o and never had any confidence issues with it. Started high school got called beaky, Pinocchio etc and it affected my confidence. In the age of selfies, it takes me a while until I get a flattering angle where my nose doesn't look huge. pic.twitter.com/vutwejVC4S

