Plus de 40.000 biens culturels récupérés les cinq dernières années

An ancient handwritten copy of the holy Koran is seen in a house on Dhalamlam Mountain, in the Jafariya district of the western province of Raymah, Yemen June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad SEARCH "MOUNTAINTOP" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. | ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD / Reuters