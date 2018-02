Après la victoire militaire, la lutte idéologique contre l'EI à Mossoul

Sheikh Saleh al-Obeidi, head of the Muslim Scholars Forum of Mosul, delivers a speech at a graduation ceremony in the northern Iraqi city on February 8, 2018.Iraqi volunteers aged from 25 to 45 heralding from all sectors of society in Mosul, Iraq's second city and the former Islamic State (IS) group's capital, including mechanics, teachers and a sheikh signed up for a week-long course run by Muslim Scholars Forum of Mosul on how to combat IS jihadists' ideology. / AFP PHOTO / Ahmad MUWAFAQ | AHMAD MUWAFAQ via Getty Images