Un attentat suicide attribué à Boko Haram fait 19 morts dans le nord-est du Nigeria

A man stands with his back to the blood stained scene of three suicide bomb blasts that left 13 people dead in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, on October 23, 2017.Three female suicide bombers killed 13 people and wounded 16 in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on ctober 22, 2017, security sources said.The first bomber detonated her explosive belt in front of a small restaurant in the capital of Borno state 'when people were buying their dinner,' a military source said on condition of anonymity. T | AFP Contributor via Getty Images