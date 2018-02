Aux Etats-Unis, la revanche des ex-dealers devenus vendeurs de cannabis légal

Cannabis entrepreneur Virgil Grant carries bags of medical marijuana at a dispensary he runs in Los Angeles, California on February 8, 2018.Virgil Grant is riding the high on California's cannabis legalization, with a burgeoning empire that already comprises three dispensaries, two plantations and a line of apparel. His success has come as some compensation for the six years lost inside the federal prison system for dealing the drug. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Vero | FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images