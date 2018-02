Après la tuerie en Floride, l'émotion et les questions

BROWARD, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 15: People hold candles as they gather at Pine Trails Park during a commemorative ceremony held for 17 people, who lost their lives in the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Broward's Parkland, Florida on February 15, 2018. At least 17 people were killed on February 14, 2018, when a lone gunman opened fire on a Florida high school, according to police. The victims are a mix of students and adults, officials said. (Photo by Carlos Miller/ | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images