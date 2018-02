Après le départ de Zuma, l'Afrique du Sud entre dans l'ère Ramaphosa

South African Deputy President and newly-elected president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a rally on February 11, 2018 in Cape Town, from the same spot where exactly 28 years before, Nelson Mandela (on poster) had first addressed South Africans, after being released from a 27 year jail term. South Africa's president-in-waiting Cyril Ramaphosa admitted February 11 to 'disunity and discord' in the ruling ANC party as the deadlocked effort to oust scand | RODGER BOSCH via Getty Images