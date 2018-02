Un raid français au Mali contre le groupe Ansar Dine fait au moins 10 morts

A French soldiers lies on his mattress in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. France, which has poured hundreds of troops into the capital Bamako in recent days, carried out more air raids on Monday in the vast desert area seized last year by an Islamist alliance grouping al Qaeda's north African wing AQIM alongside Mali's home-grown MUJWA and Ansar Dine militant groups. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CONFLICT) | Joe Penney / Reuters