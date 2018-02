Ethiopie: le Premier ministre Hailemariam a présenté sa démission

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - JANUARY 29 : Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (not seen) and President of Sudan Omar Al-Bashir (not seen) attend a meeting on Nile dam talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on January 29, 2018. (Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images