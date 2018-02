La Saint-Valentin prohibée dans certaines villes d'Indonésie

Indonesian officers (L) from the city administration police detain unmarried couples (R) after a raid at a hotel in Surabaya on February 14, 2018.Valentine's Day was banned in some Indonesian cities on February 14 as police rounded up amorous couples, giving the official kiss-off to a tradition that critics say doesn't deserve any love in the Muslim-majority nation. / AFP PHOTO / JUNI KRISWANTO (Photo credit should read JUNI KRISWANTO/AFP/Getty Images) | JUNI KRISWANTO via Getty Images