Fashion Week de New York: Desmond Napoles, "drag kid" de 10 ans, a éclipsé tout le monde sur le podium
MODE - Tout de noir vêtu, une collerette blanche, les ongles longs et vernis, la chevelure gris métallique, le visage parsemé de rose et de paillettes... C'est ainsi que Desmond Napoles, alias "Desmond is Amazing" ("Desmond est génial", en toute modestie) a foulé le podium lors de la Fashion Week de New York dimanche 11 février.
Du haut de ses 10 ans, celui qui se dit -entre autres- "défenseur des droits LGBTQ" a enflammé le défilé Gypsy Sport, dans un look pensé par le créateur Rio Uribe.
You better work Cover girl Work it, girl Give a twirl Do your thing on the runway... . Repost from @thejennysauce. . . . . . . Hi! 👋 I’m 🌟 Desmond 🌟 from NYC. 🗽 . I'm a drag kid, dragutante, dragketeer, and draganista doing what I like to call kinderdrag 🍭. I'm a total drag slayer 🐉. I am also the youngest member of the original iconic pioneering voguing ballroom house, the House of UltraOmni. . I have the best 😘 fans, my AMAZIES! I am sincerely grateful for your love ♥ and support. . I call my looks 'androgynously' and my style 🎨 'avant drag'. I'm inspired by RuPaul, the fashions of the Club Kids and Blitz Kids, the artists Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, designers John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, and Commes Des Garçons, Nelson Sullivan videos, altdrag, and do-it-yourself drag ✂. I design or style my own outfits. . I'm an awarded LGBTQ advocate. Marsha P. Johnson is a huge inspiration and motivation for me. My motto is "Be Yourself, Always" 🌈. . I am also the founder of the first drag house for drag kids, the @hausofamazing, set to open for membership soon (tentatively March 2018). . . . 👉 #altdrag #androgynously #avantdrag #boysinmakeup #clubkid #clubkids #diydrag #draganista #dragart #dragartist #dragketeer #dragkid #dragkids #dragqueer #dragslayer #dragsuperstar #dragutante #futureofdrag #genderisadrag #kidsindrag #kinderdrag #mydragisamazing #mygenderisamazing #nycdrag #preteenqueen - #desmondisamazing #beyourselfalways #amazies - #houseofultraomni #hausofamazing
Chaque cliché posté sur les réseaux sociaux s'accompagne de la même légende, dans laquelle le garçon originaire de New York se présente. Il explique notamment être un "drag kid" (que l'on peut traduire par "enfant travesti"), "un jeune garçon franc et ouvertement gay", et dit arborer un "look androgyne".
Le petit porte-parole de la communauté LGBTQI confie être particulièrement inspiré par des artistes comme Andy Warhol et Keith Haring, ou les créateurs John Galliano et Comme Des Garçons.
Il est également porteur du projet "Haus of Amazing", la première et unique "drag house", un lieu "positif et sûr" dédié aux enfants drag queens.
