MODE - Tout de noir vêtu, une collerette blanche, les ongles longs et vernis, la chevelure gris métallique, le visage parsemé de rose et de paillettes... C'est ainsi que Desmond Napoles, alias "Desmond is Amazing" ("Desmond est génial", en toute modestie) a foulé le podium lors de la Fashion Week de New York dimanche 11 février.

Du haut de ses 10 ans, celui qui se dit -entre autres- "défenseur des droits LGBTQ" a enflammé le défilé Gypsy Sport, dans un look pensé par le créateur Rio Uribe.

Chaque cliché posté sur les réseaux sociaux s'accompagne de la même légende, dans laquelle le garçon originaire de New York se présente. Il explique notamment être un "drag kid" (que l'on peut traduire par "enfant travesti"), "un jeune garçon franc et ouvertement gay", et dit arborer un "look androgyne".

Le petit porte-parole de la communauté LGBTQI confie être particulièrement inspiré par des artistes comme Andy Warhol et Keith Haring, ou les créateurs John Galliano et Comme Des Garçons.

Il est également porteur du projet "Haus of Amazing", la première et unique "drag house", un lieu "positif et sûr" dédié aux enfants drag queens.

