Menaces sur la liberté de la presse: Reporters Sans Frontières rappelle Ennahdha à l'ordre

In October 27th, 2014: to the appeal of the party Ennahdha, several hundred activists met after the elections in front of the siege of the party. The leaders of the party thanked the activists for their commitment and for recognizing the defeat by the elections. Rached Ghannouchi, president of the Islamist party thanked the activists in his speech and recognized the defeat. (Photo by Nicolas Fauqu��/Corbis via Getty Images) | Nicolas Fauqué via Getty Images