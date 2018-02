Le chef de l'État islamique Abou Bakr al-Baghdadi est vivant et soigné en Syrie

An Iraqi man holds printed profiles of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi released by Iraqi authorities on February 6, 2018.Iraqi authorities issued a new list of 'internationally wanted terrorists,' headed by Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE (Photo credit should read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images) | AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images