Ouverture à Dubaï du plus haut hôtel du monde

A picture taken on February 11, 2018, shows the 75-storey Gevora Hotel (C), which stands 356 metres or nearly a quarter of a mile tall, in the Gulf metropolis of Dubai.Gulf metropolis Dubai, on its never-ending quest to break records, announced the opening of the 'world's new tallest hotel' Sunday, pipping another towering landmark in the city for the title. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images) | KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images