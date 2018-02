Syrie: la défense antiaérienne a repoussé une attaque israélienne, selon l'agence d'Etat

A picture taken on February 10, 2018 show Israeli solders taking positions in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria.Syrian air defences repelled an Israeli raid on a military base in the centre of the country, hitting more than one warplane, state media said. The report came after the Israeli military said one of its fighter jets had crashed during strikes against 'Iranian targets' in Syria after intercepting a drone. / AFP PHOTO / JALAA MAREY (Photo credit should | JALAA MAREY via Getty Images