I am collecting all these responses.

1. You’re too ugly to be assaulted

2. You’re being paid to say this

3. You just want to be famous

4. You just want attention

5. You want to destroy Islam

6. You want to make Muslim men look bad

7. You’re a whore

etc etc etc https://t.co/H9YZ7hYB1q

— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) 8 février 2018