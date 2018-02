Déçus, les déplacés libyens de Taouarga s'impatientent dans le désert

A general view shows a camp for displaced people from the Libyan town of Tawergha, 260 km east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on February 8, 2018.Displaced families from a town which sided with Libya's leader Moamer Kadhafi before his ouster in a 2011 revolt have been left to rue their bad fortune in a makeshift camp. A last-minute breakdown in a deal to allow their return has left them stranded, within sight of the palm trees of their hometown of Tawergha, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the riva | MAHMUD TURKIA via Getty Images