JO-2018: les deux Corées main dans la main pour ouvrir les Jeux

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams enter together under the Korean Unification Flag during the Parade of Athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Dan Istitene via Getty Images