Algérie-Espagne :100.000 visas Schengen ont été délivrés aux Algériens en 2017

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 19: A Spanish flag from a pro-unity supporter waves in the air outside Estremera Prison ahead of Catalan parliamentary elections on December 19, 2017 near Estremera, in Madrid province, Spain. Catalonia heads into the final day of campaigning before going to the polls on December 21, in an election set to replace or re-elect the deposed separatist leaders whose secession bid plunged Spain into its worst political crisis in decades. Currently, Esquerra Republica de Catal | Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images