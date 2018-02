Le procès Abdeslam reprend en son absence, regards tournés vers sa défense

Belgian policemen stand guard at the entrance of the 'Palais de Justice' courthouse in Brussels on February 8, 2018, ahead of the second day of the trial of prime suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam.The Belgian-born French national Abdeslam is refusing to reappear at his trial, a court official says. / AFP PHOTO / Emmanuel DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images) | EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images