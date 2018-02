Béji Caid Essesbi accepte le limogeage de Chedly Ayari et transmet la proposition à l'Assemblée pour approbation

Tunisian's President Beji Caid Essebsi attends a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Tunis, Tunisia, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi *** Local Caption *** Tunisian's President Beji Caid Essebsi during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Tunis | Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters