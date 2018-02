La coalition menée par les USA tue plus de 100 combattants des forces pro Assad en Syrie

A picture shows the damage in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor during a military operation by government forces against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on November 4, 2017.The previous day, Russian-backed Syrian regime forces took full control of Deir Ezzor, which was the last city where IS still had a presence after being expelled from Hawija and Raqa last month. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images) | STRINGER via Getty Images