Attentat contre le palais du Gouvernement en 2007: report du nouveau procès des inculpés

Algiers, ALGERIA: Algerian firemen try to extinguish a burning vehicle after a huge blast in the Government Palace in the center of Algiers City 11 April 2007. At least 17 people were killed and scores injured in a series of car bombs that rocked the Algerian capital, including one that targeted the government headquarters. AFP PHOTO / FAYEZ NURELDINE (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images) | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images