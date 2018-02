BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 27: Tunisias Central Bank Chairman Chedly Ayari delivers a speech during a joint press conference with European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici (not seen) and Tunisia Finance Minister Lamia Zribi (not seen) after the signing ceremony of Macro Financial Support program between European Commission and Tunisia in Brussels, Belgium on April 27, 2017. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images