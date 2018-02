Intempéries: des communes de Tizi Ouzou et de Bouira coupées à la circulation

A tractor clears the snow off the road on the outskirts of the Algerian capital Algiers, January 27,2005, as the heaviest snow in more than 50 years fell on Thursday. Several areas in the north, in particular the Mediterranean oil port city of Skikda, were cut off after two days of snow, strong winds and rain. In the last 24 hours 13 people have died and 47 others have been injured, mostly in road accidents. REUTERS/ Louafi Larbi DL/DL | Louafi Larbi / Reuters