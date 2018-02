Des Tunisiens rendent hommage à Chokri Belaid sur le lieu de son assassinat (PHOTOS)

An image of prominent opposition figure Chokri Belaid is seen printed on a Tunisian flag as mourners gather for a ceremony to mark the fifth anniversary of his death on February 6, 2018. Belaid, an anti-Islamist politician, was shot dead by suspected jihadists. / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images) | FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images