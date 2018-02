Al-Massar annonce soutenir le gouvernement d'union nationale par "la critique"

Tunisian film director and deputy Salma Baccar (R) attends during a meeting of the newly-elected constituent assembly at the assembly in Tunis on December 8, 2011. The constituent assembly is to discuss leadership proposals embodied in a 'mini-constitution' which will open the way to forming a government after the elections of October 23. A 217-member constituent assembly must approve the 26-clause document to get state institutions back on the move, a month and a half after Tunisia held its fir | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images