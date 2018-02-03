Tunisie
12 versions insolites du Lablabi tunisien, revisité pour les végétariens, les végétaliens et même pour les bébés

"Chickpea soup", ou Soupe au pois chiche, l'appellent-ils. Le Lablabi a fait le tour du globe pour se présenter désormais dans des versions healthy, végétariennes ou encore végétaliennes.

Des ingrédients en moins, d'autres en plus. De New York à Shanghai, de la Corée jusqu'en Allemagne, les amoureux de la cuisine tunisienne ont vite fait d'adapter le célèbre plat au pois chiche pour leurs besoins, et ils en raffolent.

Idéal à manger pour se chauffer en hiver ou aiguiser les fins de soirées en été, le lablabi est un plat populaire par excellence en Tunisie. Un plat à base de pois chiches, de restes de pain, d'harissa, d'huile d'olive, de cumin et d'oeufs avec une variété d'autres options (thon, câpres, Hergma etc.)

Encore ici, tout est permis! Carottes, yaourt, riz, couscous et poulet... Des Lablabis comme vous n'en avez jamais vu!

Le végétalien

La version new-yorkaise

Aux œufs de la ferme

Nappé de yaourt

"Baby Lablabi"

Salade de Lablabi?

Lablabi végétarien

Lablabi au coucous

Un lablabi qui a du style

Chicken Lablabi

Lablabi doublé de Hummus

Fattet houmous fusion (or what happens when Tunisian lablabi goes on holiday!) Sometimes, especially when you wake to grey sky and rain, you crave something special. Fattet houmous is a pitta bread chickpea and tahini dish found over the Levant. Old bread is fried and crumbled (fatta is Arabic for crumble) warm chickpeas and their cooking liquid are ladled over and the dish is topped with a creamy tahini sauce. I had no pitta in the house, but had something else in mind. Stale ciabatta rolls, rather than fry them I made a garlic and parsley butter and spread it all over before grilling until golden brown. For the chick peas I added a can (plus the liquid) to a pan, with a spoonful of harissa, some tomato paste, a good pinch of tabil (cumin, coriander and caraway), some capers and a handful of olives and heated up while the garlic bread was under the grill. For the tahini sauce I mixed a few spoonfuls of tahini with a little yoghurt and then loosened to pouring consistency with hot water. To assemble roughly tear the bread and add to a bowl. Ladle on the chickpea mixture, and then pour over the tahini. A sprinkling of chilli flakes, chopped parsley and pine nuts and it's good to go. Delicious, warming, quick and a great way to use up leftovers!



Lablabi au riz, amandes et carottes

