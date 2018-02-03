12 versions insolites du Lablabi tunisien, revisité pour les végétariens, les végétaliens et même pour les bébés
"Chickpea soup", ou Soupe au pois chiche, l'appellent-ils. Le Lablabi a fait le tour du globe pour se présenter désormais dans des versions healthy, végétariennes ou encore végétaliennes.
Des ingrédients en moins, d'autres en plus. De New York à Shanghai, de la Corée jusqu'en Allemagne, les amoureux de la cuisine tunisienne ont vite fait d'adapter le célèbre plat au pois chiche pour leurs besoins, et ils en raffolent.
Idéal à manger pour se chauffer en hiver ou aiguiser les fins de soirées en été, le lablabi est un plat populaire par excellence en Tunisie. Un plat à base de pois chiches, de restes de pain, d'harissa, d'huile d'olive, de cumin et d'oeufs avec une variété d'autres options (thon, câpres, Hergma etc.)
Encore ici, tout est permis! Carottes, yaourt, riz, couscous et poulet... Des Lablabis comme vous n'en avez jamais vu!
Le végétalien
“Lablabi: Best soup in the world” from two nights ago! I can agree it’s one of the best. Mmmmm this hit the spot. Bread. Capers. Harissa. Parsley. Chickpeas. Fried onion. Lemon. All the good things... 🤤 found the recipe for this Tunisian masterpiece in Milk Street Jan-Feb Edition :) #lablabi #lablabitime #tunisianfood #cooktheworld #vegan #plantbased
La version new-yorkaise
Aux œufs de la ferme
Lablabi, a Tunisian chickpea and harissa soup. With homemade baguette croutons, this morning's farm eggs, olives, lemon, and parsley. Good for the soul on a blustery day! #loveyourfood #simplefood #eattherainbow #eatwell #foodaroundtheworld #lablabi #trynewthings #delicious #yyceats #tartinebread #baguette #sourdough #farmeggs #happyhens #homestead #harissa
Nappé de yaourt
"Baby Lablabi"
Salade de Lablabi?
Lablabi végétarien
Lablabi, Mujadara, seasoned Cauliflower and Strawberries! Mmmmmm #fitnessjourney #healthyeating #HealthyLiving #healthfoodshare #Detroit #detroitfoodie #vegetarian #vegetarianfoodie #veggielife #VegetarianLifestyle #karma #metta #crueltyfree #crueltyfreefood #myveggielife #nongmo #organic #vegan #fitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #fitness #lablabi #mujadara #cauliflower #strawberry #fruitsandveggies #lifestlye #blogger #fitfam #journey
Lablabi au coucous
Lablabi - chickpeas cooked in garlic cumin broth + couscous + preserved lemon + olives + almonds + harissa + aleppo pepper. 4th course - #culinarytourofthecontinents dinner party. #vegansofig #vegan #veganfood #veganfoodporn #whatveganseat #dairyfree #veganfoodshare #food #foodporn #instavegan #govegan #cooking #tasty #delicious #recipes #foodrecipe #instafood #plantbased #vegetarian #vegansofinstagram #plantstrong #lablabi #soup #Tunisianfood #garlic #harissa #minaharissa
Un lablabi qui a du style
Lablabi, un classique du streetfood tunisien. On reprend les mêmes produits, en les travaillant autrement. #plume #restaurantplume #cuisinedauteur #fooding #lefooding #restaurantparis #youssefgastli #michelin #foodpic #foodporn #cuisine #tunisie #streetfood #chefslife #chefsofinstagram #lablabi #paris
Chicken Lablabi
Lablabi doublé de Hummus
Fattet houmous fusion (or what happens when Tunisian lablabi goes on holiday!) Sometimes, especially when you wake to grey sky and rain, you crave something special. Fattet houmous is a pitta bread chickpea and tahini dish found over the Levant. Old bread is fried and crumbled (fatta is Arabic for crumble) warm chickpeas and their cooking liquid are ladled over and the dish is topped with a creamy tahini sauce. I had no pitta in the house, but had something else in mind. Stale ciabatta rolls, rather than fry them I made a garlic and parsley butter and spread it all over before grilling until golden brown. For the chick peas I added a can (plus the liquid) to a pan, with a spoonful of harissa, some tomato paste, a good pinch of tabil (cumin, coriander and caraway), some capers and a handful of olives and heated up while the garlic bread was under the grill. For the tahini sauce I mixed a few spoonfuls of tahini with a little yoghurt and then loosened to pouring consistency with hot water. To assemble roughly tear the bread and add to a bowl. Ladle on the chickpea mixture, and then pour over the tahini. A sprinkling of chilli flakes, chopped parsley and pine nuts and it's good to go. Delicious, warming, quick and a great way to use up leftovers! #Vegetarian #Vegan (with non dairy yoghurt) #FusionFood #MiddleEasternFlavours #NorthAfricanFood #TunisianFood #CuisineTunisienne #LebaneseFood #PalestinianFood #IsraeliFood #LevantineFood #SyrianFood #FattetHoumous #Fattet #Houmous #Hummus #Lablabi #Chickpeas #Garbanzo #Harissa #Tahini #Bread #Breakfast #Delicious #Leftovers
Lablabi au riz, amandes et carottes
Tunisian Lablabi - chickpeas in garlic cumin broth, dressed up with basmati rice + carrots + almonds + capers + olives + harissa - a favorite from our #culinarytourofthecontinents tour of Africa #vegansofig #vegan #veganfood #veganfoodporn #whatveganseat #dairyfree #veganfoodshare #food #foodporn #instavegan #govegan #cooking #tasty #delicious #recipes #foodrecipe #instafood #vegansofinstagram #vegetarian #tunisia #lablabi #harissa #minaharissa #capers #basmati #chickpeas #garlic #cumin #tunisianfood
