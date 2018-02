L'Egypte dévoile la tombe d'une prêtresse du temps des pharaons

A general view shows well-preserved and rare wall paintings inside the tomb of an Old Kingdom priestess on the Giza plateau on the southern outskirts of Cairo, that was unveiled on February 3, 2018, after being discovered during excavation work in Giza's western cemetery by a team of Egyptian archaeologists.Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Enany told reporters the tomb belong to Hatpet, a priestess to Hathor, the goddess of fertility who assisted women in childbirth. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMED EL-SHAHE | MOHAMED EL-SHAHED via Getty Images