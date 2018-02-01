Au Nigeria, "I Read", la première bibliothèque mobile du pays

Kunle Tejuoso, owner of The Jazz Hole organizes bookshelves on January 30, 2018. The Jazz Hole is an independent record and book store in Lagos. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS The 'mobile library' project was launched, in 2013, by Funmi Ilori. Today, she has thirteen employees, 1,900 books and four vans. She visits four to six schools each day, and organizes reading workshops with volunteers on evenings and weekends in the slums for out-of-school children. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Books on display in one of the I-READ mobile libraries on January 30, 2018. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

A boy and a girl sits and read books in the I-Read mobile library on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS The 'mobile library' project was launched, in 2013, by Funmi Ilori. Today, she has thirteen employees, 1,900 books and four vans. She visits four to six schools each day, and organizes reading workshops with volunteers on evenings and weekends in the slums for out-of-school children. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Girls from the Bethel Nursery and Primary school browse through the books in the I-Read mobile library on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS The 'mobile library' project was launched, in 2013, by Funmi Ilori. Today, she has thirteen employees, 1,900 books and four vans. She visits four to six schools each day, and organizes reading workshops with volunteers on evenings and weekends in the slums for out-of-school children. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS

A young boy from the Bethel Nursery and Primary school sits with a book in hand on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

Kunle Tejuoso, owner of The Jazz Hole organizes bookshelves on January 30, 2018. The Jazz Hole is an independent record and book store in Lagos. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

Learners from the Bethel Nursery and Primary school leave with books they are borrowing from the in the I-Read mobile library on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

A poster of Chinua Achebes book Things Fall Apart is seen in the window of The Jazz Hole on January 30, 2018. The Jazz Hole is an independent record and book store in Lagos. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

An employee stand amongst old records and books in The Jazz Hole on January 30, 2018. The Jazz Hole is an independent record and book store in Lagos. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

Learners from the Bethel Nursery and Primary school leave with books they are borrowing from the in the I-Read mobile library on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

Learners from the Bethel Nursery and Primary school walk toward the I-Read mobile library on on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

TOPSHOT - Learners from the Bethel Nursery and Primary school sit and read books in the I-Read mobile library on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

A girl reads through a book in the I-Read mobile library on January 30, 2018. The I-Read initiative is the first mobile library service in Nigeria. AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS

A picture taken on January 30, 2018 shows a small minibus that has been converted into a mobile library parked in the parking lot of the Bethel Nursery and Primary school, in Lagos. The 'mobile library' project was launched, in 2013, by Funmi Ilori. Today, she has thirteen employees, 1,900 books and four vans. She visits four to six schools each day, and organizes reading workshops with volunteers on evenings and weekends in the slums for out-of-school children. / AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)