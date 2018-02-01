Au Nigeria, "I Read", la première bibliothèque mobile du pays
Funmi Ilori n'a jamais réalisé son rêve de fonder la plus grande bibliothèque d'Afrique. Mais finalement, quinze ans plus tard, elle a fait mieux: elle conduit des petites camionnettes remplies de livres dans les quartiers défavorisés de Lagos pour apprendre aux enfants le goût de la lecture.
"Les lecteurs deviennent quoi?", lance-t-elle à une quinzaine de gamins, assis sur des petits tabourets en plastique dans un camion aménagé en salle de lecture. "Des leaders!", répondent-ils en coeur.
Cet après-midi, la camionnette d'I-read (qui signifie "Je lis") fait escale devant l'école primaire Bethel, dans le quartier populaire d'Ifako, en plein coeur de la tentaculaire ville de Lagos, capitale économique du Nigeria.
Dans la cour, toboggans et balançoires "tape-fesses" rouillent dans l'humidité ambiante. La directrice Ruth Aderibigbe reconnaît que les quelque 200 élèves de son école n'ont à leur disposition que les manuels scolaires. Car "les livres coûtent chers".
Alors, quand "I Read" a toqué à la grille de l'école il y a deux ans, elle a accueilli l'initiative avec joie. "Les enfants qui sont dans le programme ont fait de grands progrès de lecture et de dictée en anglais", confie la directrice.
Assis dans le camion, un petit garçon d'une dizaine d'années agrippe "L'autre moitié du soleil", célèbre roman de l'écrivaine nigériane Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Le livre est visiblement passé entre beaucoup de mains: sa tranche peine à retenir les pages.
-
Romans dans un panier
Cette grande figure de la littérature moderne africaine a lancé la controverse fin janvier en s'indignant d'une question posée par une journaliste française lors de son passage à Paris. "Y a-t-il des librairies au Nigeria?", lui avait demandé, avec une certaine ironie, la modératrice du débat "La Nuit des Idées".
"Je pense que votre question donne une mauvaise image des Français", avait répondu Chimamanda Adichie du tac-au-tac, regrettant ensuite dans un post viral posté sur Facebook le "racisme" et les "préjugés affligeants" qui entourent la vision des Français sur l'Afrique.
Funmi Ilori a entendu parler de la polémique et reconnaît que la question l'a blessée. Mais pour elle le problème est ailleurs. Elle consacre d'ailleurs toutes ses journées à tenter de le résoudre.
Au-delà des librairies, "il y a des bibliothèques fonctionnelles, à Lagos tout du moins. Mais beaucoup ne les utilisent pas", commente-t-elle. "Il faut accompagner les enfants dès le plus jeune âge, la lecture, ça s'apprend. Dans les communautés rurales, beaucoup d'enfants n'ont jamais tenu un livre dans leurs mains."
Ancienne institutrice, elle a lancé une petite affaire de prêt de livres dès 2003, marchant "de maison en maison avec un panier rempli de romans", et faisant des prêts en échange de quelques centaines de nairas (quelques euros) . "Mais je me suis rendu compte que les adultes ne prennent plus le temps de lire".
En 2013, elle monte alors son projet de bibliothèque mobile et le propose à "You-win together", une bourse financée par le gouvernement nigérian pour encourager les initiatives de développement. Victorieuse, elle remporte 10 millions de nairas, "l'équivalent de 60.000 dollars à l'époque", et achète un camion et un petit mini-bus.
- Toy Story -
Aujourd'hui, grâce à la bourse et à des sponsors, elle a pu embaucher treize employés, acheter 1.900 livres et quatre camionnettes. Elle se rend dans quatre à six écoles chaque jour, et organise des ateliers de lecture avec des bénévoles les soirs et les weekends dans les bidonvilles, pour les enfants déscolarisés.
"Je souhaiterais voir des bibliothèques dans chaque quartier. De la même manière que les églises poussent comme des champignons, les bibliothèques devraient elles aussi pousser comme des champignons!", défend-elle.
Ses petits camions fonctionnent comme de vraies bibliothèques: les enfants choisissent un livre qu'ils liront à la maison et rapporteront la semaine d'après, après avoir rempli une feuille de lecture obligatoire.
Sade reprend son roman d'aventure préféré, même si elle le connaît par coeur. "Lire, c'est mon hobby", glisse la fillette de 9 ans. "Les livres me donnent des idées et grâce à eux, je sais plus de choses."
Adinga, lui, a choisi "Bioenergy Insight", un magazine sur les énergies renouvelables qui traine entre deux étagères. "Tu es sûr que tu vas lire ça?", demande l'une des accompagnatrices, amusée. L'enfant fait la moue et repose le journal un peu vexé, et choisit finalement une BD.
Les élèves, dans leur uniforme vert et blanc surmonté d'un noeud papillon pour les garçons, regagnent fièrement leur classe en ligne serrée, Toy Story ou autres Boucle d'Or et les Trois Ours, sous le bras.
"Ce qui nous manque maintenant, c'est d'avoir plus de livres pour enfants écrits par des auteurs africains", souligne la bibliothécaire.
Chimamanda Adichie, dans une interview publiée en février dernier dans The Atlantic, regrettait que les livres qu'elle dévorait étant petite, "comme tous les enfants dans les pays anciennement colonisés", ne reflétaient pas "sa" réalité. Trente ans plus tard, le défi reste toujours d'actualité.
