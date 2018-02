Aux cris de demandes de visa, Macron et sa femme visitent à la médina de Tunis (VIDÉO, PHOTOS)

French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R) and his wife Brigitte (C-L) walk through the Medina (old town) of the Tunisian capital Tunis on February 1, 2018, during his first state visit to the North African country. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Eric FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images) | ERIC FEFERBERG via Getty Images