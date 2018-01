Tunisie: Chaque année, plus de 142 mille tonnes de déchets dangereux sont jetés dans la nature

A man carries a matresss to burn it on March 5, 2011 with trash left by the thousands of foreign workers waiting to leave Libya and cross the border into Tunisia in Ras Djir, about 175 kms from Tripoli. Thousands of foreign workers desperate to flee deadly unrest in neighboring Libya have turned the airport of the Tunisian resort island of Djerba into another kind of gateway. The number of people fleeing Libya through Tunisia since February 20 has reached 100,000, according to regional Red Cresc | JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images